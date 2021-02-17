Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.26

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$57.26 and traded as high as C$57.46. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$57.34, with a volume of 463,367 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCI.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.26.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

