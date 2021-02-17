Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 330 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 330 price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 441 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 343.38.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

