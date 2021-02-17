Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Shares Gap Down to $0.55

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.55, but opened at C$0.49. Rokmaster Resources shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 15,250 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$47.50 million and a P/E ratio of -8.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.

In related news, Director John Martin Mirko purchased 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,374,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,399,806.08.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

