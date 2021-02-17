Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised Roku to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.22.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $469.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -559.17 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.53. Roku has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $486.72.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 846,454 shares of company stock worth $301,522,130. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roku by 517.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,966,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,308,000 after buying an additional 3,324,069 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 408.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,245,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,673 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,747,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,602 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

