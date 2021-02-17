Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Truist

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective increased by Truist from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.44.

ROKU traded down $12.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $456.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,862,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,550. Roku has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.12. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of -544.01 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total transaction of $1,877,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,609.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total transaction of $24,072,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 846,454 shares of company stock valued at $301,522,130. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 375.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

