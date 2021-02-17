Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 39.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Roku to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.85.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $18.04 on Wednesday, hitting $451.66. 49,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,362,083. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -530.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $406.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.53. Roku has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $486.72.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,803.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 846,454 shares of company stock worth $301,522,130 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,920,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $599,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.