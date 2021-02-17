Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 509.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.71 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

