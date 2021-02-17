ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading Up 42.3% Over Last 7 Days

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $11.57 million and approximately $758,847.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 42.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00012153 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.86 or 0.00659644 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000471 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

ROOBEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

