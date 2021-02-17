ROOBEE Trading 60.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 60.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $12.39 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00012533 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.95 or 0.00662845 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000043 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

