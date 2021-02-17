Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) & TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Head-To-Head Contrast

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) and Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TTEC and Rooshine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTEC $1.64 billion 2.43 $77.16 million $1.89 45.30 Rooshine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine.

Risk & Volatility

TTEC has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine has a beta of -1.46, meaning that its share price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TTEC and Rooshine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTEC 5.57% 30.50% 8.44% Rooshine N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of TTEC shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of TTEC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TTEC and Rooshine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TTEC 0 2 3 0 2.60 Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A

TTEC currently has a consensus price target of $73.75, indicating a potential downside of 13.86%. Given TTEC’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TTEC is more favorable than Rooshine.

Summary

TTEC beats Rooshine on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc., a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients. The TTEC Engage segment provides essential technologies, human resources, infrastructure, and processes to operate customer care, acquisition, and fraud detection and prevention services. TTEC Holdings, Inc. serves clients in the automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, transportation, and travel industries with operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Costa Rica, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as TeleTech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to TTEC Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. TTEC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Rooshine

Choose Rain, Inc. collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store. The company is based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

