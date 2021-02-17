root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) Short Interest Up 23.4% in January

root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the January 14th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of RTNB opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05. root9B has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

root9B Company Profile

root9B Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity and business advisory services primarily in regulatory risk mitigation in the United States and internationally. The company's Cyber Solutions segment offers cyber security, advanced technology training, operational support, and consulting services. This segment provides cyber operations assessments, analysis and testing, cyber training, forensics, exploitation, and strategic defense planning services.

