root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) Short Interest Up 23.4% in January

root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the January 14th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of RTNB opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05. root9B has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.19.
root9B Company Profile
