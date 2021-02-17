Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Trading Down 0.5%

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RROTF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Roots from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Roots from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Roots from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Roots from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Roots in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.70.

Get Roots alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.