Rope ($ROPE) Trading Up 258.7% Over Last 7 Days

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 70.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. Rope has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $231,250.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rope token can now be purchased for approximately $83.17 or 0.00161123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rope has traded up 258.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00061372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.00310369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00083746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00073651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00085638 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.98 or 0.00443621 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00175919 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

Rope can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

