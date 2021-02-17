Roth Capital Increases DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Price Target to $50.00

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. DMC Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

BOOM opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $60.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $889.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.41, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DMC Global by 599.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in DMC Global by 400.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 72,270 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in DMC Global by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

