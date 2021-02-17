Rotten Price Tops $0.0594 on Major Exchanges (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, Rotten has traded 802.2% higher against the US dollar. Rotten has a total market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $810,629.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotten token can now be purchased for $0.0594 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00062172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.82 or 0.00856456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00046457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00026049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,510.37 or 0.04899558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00016194 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00032654 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

Rotten (ROT) is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 58,661,482 tokens. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rotten Token Trading

Rotten can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

