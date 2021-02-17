Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$59.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$59.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s current price.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$58.00 price target on Fortis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.50.

Shares of TSE:FTS traded down C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$51.40. 1,733,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.73. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$41.52 and a 12-month high of C$59.28. The firm has a market cap of C$23.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.00.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

