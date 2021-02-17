Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) to Sector Perform

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

USAC opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 86.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. Equities analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack H. Brier acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $30,550.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,200.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 320,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 120,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 25,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

