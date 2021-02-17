Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.52% from the company’s current price.

RY has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.95.

Shares of RY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.58. 90,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,444. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average of $77.55. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $86.14. The firm has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,479,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,621 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,962,000 after acquiring an additional 584,035 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,854,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,407,000 after buying an additional 1,371,311 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

