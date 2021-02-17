Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 3.0% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FIL Ltd owned approximately 2.05% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $2,402,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $84.11. The stock had a trading volume of 54,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,444. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $86.14. The company has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.811 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.