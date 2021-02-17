Royal Bank of Canada Trims Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) Target Price to C$62.00

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s previous close.

EMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price objective on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.27.

Shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) stock traded down C$0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$51.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. The company has a market cap of C$12.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78. Emera Incorporated has a 1-year low of C$42.12 and a 1-year high of C$60.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.12.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

