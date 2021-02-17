Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.35% of Royal Gold worth $24,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold stock opened at $108.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.45.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

