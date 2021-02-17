Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.27

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.27 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 18241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROYMY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.