Royal Mines and Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royal Mines and Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the January 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of RYMM stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Royal Mines and Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
About Royal Mines and Minerals
Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mines and Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mines and Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.