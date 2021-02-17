RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the January 14th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,462,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in RPM International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 369,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in RPM International by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 518,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after acquiring an additional 98,906 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in RPM International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $86.00. 367,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,058. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. RPM International has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.47.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

