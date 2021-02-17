RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.77-0.87 for the period.

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.52. 244,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $851.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

RPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded RPT Realty from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPT Realty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.60.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

