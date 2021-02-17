RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.53 ($51.21).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTL shares. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €50.50 ($59.41) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.80 ($49.18) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

RTL Group has a 12-month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12-month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

