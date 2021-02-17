Rupee (RUP) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 72.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Rupee has a total market cap of $107,944.51 and $41.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rupee has traded up 43.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00041862 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000263 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000089 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,170,000 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.