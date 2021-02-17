Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,960,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,129 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Citigroup worth $243,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggie Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,763,477. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $78.86.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

