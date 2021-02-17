Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Intuit worth $153,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Intuit by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Intuit by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.67.

Intuit stock traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $416.99. 31,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,975. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

