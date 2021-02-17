Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802,671 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 161,717 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $115,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,415,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,858,495. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $145.85. 214,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,340,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.73 and a 200 day moving average of $142.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

