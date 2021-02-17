Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $193.05 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,632,621 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 717,545 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of General Motors worth $193,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,246,258 shares of company stock worth $55,203,867. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.66. 192,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,306,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.32.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

