Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $195.93 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 76,440 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of salesforce.com worth $195,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.14.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,258,707. The company has a market capitalization of $225.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.73.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,766 shares of company stock worth $17,037,252. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

