Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $593.72 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 54,265 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.2% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Facebook worth $593,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $4.19 on Wednesday, hitting $269.78. The company had a trading volume of 452,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,534,168. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.15 and a 200-day moving average of $269.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total transaction of $3,241,065.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total value of $563,971.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,371.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,411,020 shares of company stock valued at $382,083,080. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.