Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,535 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $110,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $498.80. 20,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,816. The stock has a market cap of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $498.13 and its 200-day moving average is $461.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

