Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,426 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Cigna worth $167,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,822,385,000 after purchasing an additional 366,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,880,000 after acquiring an additional 63,085 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,159,000 after purchasing an additional 241,261 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,701,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,226,000 after purchasing an additional 83,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,552,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,058,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at $11,401,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total transaction of $1,969,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,278 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,995. The firm has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

