Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,126 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of PepsiCo worth $234,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.
