Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 210,996 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Starbucks worth $129,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.54. 145,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,041,640. The stock has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day moving average is $93.29. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

