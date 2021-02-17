Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,193 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,193 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Intuitive Surgical worth $192,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $15.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $776.36. 7,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,818. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $785.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $739.09. The firm has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a PE ratio of 90.20, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,530 shares of company stock worth $26,191,080. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

