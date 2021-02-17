Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 19,710 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,374,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 19,710 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 0.4% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Uber Technologies worth $224,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $59.32. The stock had a trading volume of 308,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,025,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.93.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,603,891. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

