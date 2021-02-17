Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 202,874 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,252,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202,874 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Ball worth $116,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Shares of BLL stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,097. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.90. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,324 shares of company stock valued at $14,472,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

