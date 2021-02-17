Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,120 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,120 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of The Home Depot worth $145,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.34. 94,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,337. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.87 and its 200 day moving average is $275.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

