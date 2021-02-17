Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,792 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,792 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Moody’s worth $186,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.89. 7,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,775. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.99.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.