Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 33,522 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,522 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Accenture worth $155,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 114,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 27,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.58.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.00. 42,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,212. The stock has a market cap of $170.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 518,915 shares of company stock worth $28,972,506. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

