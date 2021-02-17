Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 39,732 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,732 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of Twilio worth $142,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total transaction of $19,028,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.98, for a total transaction of $932,602.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,570 shares of company stock valued at $61,385,607. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Twilio from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.13.

TWLO stock traded down $16.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $405.09. 48,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,922. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $441.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of -148.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.53.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.