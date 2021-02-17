Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 58,518 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58,518 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of PayPal worth $307,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 4.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $13.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $291.03. 276,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,369,001. The company has a market cap of $340.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,524 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

