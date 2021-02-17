Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 710,577 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,874,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 710,577 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.39% of Prologis worth $285,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Prologis by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Prologis by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 691,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,930,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in Prologis by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,928,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,247,000 after buying an additional 532,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.33. The stock had a trading volume of 33,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,423. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.35. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The firm has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

