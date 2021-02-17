Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 83,238 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,238 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Equinix worth $149,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equinix by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257,258 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 161.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after buying an additional 189,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after buying an additional 140,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Equinix by 11.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,462,000 after acquiring an additional 107,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $74,150,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix stock traded up $6.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $694.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 134.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $717.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $746.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total value of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,757.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,886 shares of company stock worth $12,039,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $821.89.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

