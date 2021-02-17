Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 89,830 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 89,830 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $118,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 4,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

BDX traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,081. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 94.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $284.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.39.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

