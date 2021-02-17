RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $591.34

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 591.34 ($7.73) and traded as high as GBX 637 ($8.32). RWS shares last traded at GBX 636 ($8.31), with a volume of 2,139,779 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of RWS in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 690 ($9.01) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 761 ($9.94) target price on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 658.20 ($8.60).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 569.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 591.34. The firm has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 37.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from RWS’s previous dividend of $1.75. RWS’s payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

About RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

