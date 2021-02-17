Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.17 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $8.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

R opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 348.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

